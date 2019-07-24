Amarillo Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On July 17th, Amarillo Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Northeast 24th Avenue.

The suspect displayed a gun and demanded that the clerk give him cash. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.