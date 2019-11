AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department needs help looking for an 11-year-old runaway.

According to APD, Kiara Bendasta ran away from her mom when she arrived to pick her up at Bonham Middle School.

Police said Kiara did leave on her own and they do not suspect foul play.

If you have seen her or know where she is, you are asked to call Amarillo Police at 806-378-3038.