Amarillo Police issue travel advisory on 9400 block of East Amarillo Boulevard

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are on scene of a motorcycle wreck on the 9400 block of East Amarillo Boulevard.

The eastbound lanes are being blocked and travel in that direction will be affected.

Please avoid the area or expect delays.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss