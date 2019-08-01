Amarillo Police investigating Wednesday evening shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to one person being shot.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on July 31 on the 2200 block of South Washington.

According to Amarillo Police, a 25-year-old man was driving north on S. Washington when he saw a white Buick or Cadillac “driving erratically” by him in the same direction.

Police said the victim honked at the vehicle to “bring attention to the behavior.” That is when police said a suspect in the white vehicle fired a gun at the victim, hitting him in the upper leg.

He was taken to the hospital with what police said were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.