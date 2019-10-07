Amarillo Police investigating Sunday evening shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting in northwest Amarillo.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. on the 900 block of North Carolina St.

Officers said they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police told us he was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

APD said officers got conflicting information on what happened during the incident that lead to the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.