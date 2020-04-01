Amarillo Police investigating shots fired call on South Buchanan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a shots fired call on South Buchanan.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Buchanan.

Officers said several people, including the suspect, have been detained.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information will be released once it becomes available.

