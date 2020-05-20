Amarillo Police investigating shooting on North Lamar Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting in northwest Amarillo.

It happened just around 1:11 p.m. on the 300 block of North Lamar St.

APD said officers found a 17-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said witnesses told them two men left the scene in a gray car.

No suspect has been found at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

More from MyHighPlains.com: