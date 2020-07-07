Amarillo Police investigating shooting near I-40 and Jackson St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating after an early evening shooting.

It happened around 5:23 p.m.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to the westbound access road of I-40 and Jackson St. on a shooting.

Police said they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers found several shell casings at the scene.

APD said there is not a suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

