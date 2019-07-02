Amarillo Police investigating shooting in North Amarillo

APD investigating a shooting in the 300 block of north Georgia

At 1:33 p.m Tuesday, Amarillo Police responded to a shooting in the front yard of a residence on the 300 block of North Georgia.

The victim, a 31-year-old male, was shot in the lower body. The suspect left in a black car or SUV. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

