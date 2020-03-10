APD: One dead, another injured in east Amarillo shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in east Amarillo, that according to Amarillo Police.

APD is investigating on scene at the Americas Best Value Inn.

Sgt. Carla Burr said they were dispatched on a shots fired call. When they got there, they said they found two males that had been shot.

Police said first aid was performed, but one of the people died. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

