Amarillo Police investigating shooting death in Southeast Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting death after a welfare check at Southeast Park leads to a body in a car.

Officials say the caller told dispatchers a male was slumped over behind the wheel of an orange car. When officers arrived, they determined the male was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The driver is identified as 30-year-old Richard Garza, male, age 30.

Justice of the Peace Houdashell ordered an autopsy.

If any citizen has information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468; or call Crimestoppers at 374-4400 if they wish to remain anonymous.

