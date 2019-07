AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

It happened on Saturday, July 13. Officers were called to the 5500 block of SW 9th on a report that someone was shot.

According to Amarillo Police, officers found a 27-year-old dead.

APD said there is no suspect being sought.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Amarillo Police at 378-9468.