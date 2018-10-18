Amarillo Police Investigating North Grand Toot’N Totum Robbery

On Wednesday, Amarillo Police responded to an armed robbery at the Toot N Totum at 1627 N. Grand.

Officials say the suspect displayed a handgun and told the clerk to give him money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot, westbound from the store.

This case is being investigated by the Amarillo PD robbery squad.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Crime Stoppers P3 app.