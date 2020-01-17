Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are currently investigating a homicide in southwest Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to the 4100 block of SW 45th for an aggravated assault and robbery at 9:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound and called for AMS.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

