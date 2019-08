AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS is investigating fatal wreck at 9th and Soncy.

Officials say the driver of a Camero is dead after pulling out in front of a truck.

DPS say the driver of the Camero pulled out heading east on 9th and got hit by a truck heading south on Soncy.

We will have more information on this wreck when it becomes available.