Amarillo Police investigating downtown bank robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a bank robbery in downtown Amarillo.

It happened just after 3:45 p.m. at the Amarillo National Bank on the 400 block of South Taylor.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money before leaving westbound on foot.

The suspect is described as being about 50 years old, close to 6′ tall and weighing about 185 pounds, with a goatee that has white on his chin, wearing a black military cap and blue and black jacket.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Amarillo Police or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

The investigation is ongoing.

