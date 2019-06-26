Amarillo Police investigating shooting at 45th and Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate a shooting on the 4500 block of South Virginia.

Officials say dispatch received a report on a possible shooting on June 18 at 10:22 p.m.

Officers on site found spent shell casings in a parking lot at this location, but no victim.

The victim told police that he had been involved in a wreck at SW 45th and Western Street. The victim pulled into a parking lot on the 4500 block of Virginia and spoke with the driver of the other vehicle.

While speaking with the driver about exchanging insurance, the passenger of the other vehicle approached the victim and shined a light at him. The victim felt that he was in danger and fled the scene.

While driving away, police said the victim was shot three times in the upper body.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the incident police responded to.