Amarillo Police investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at apartment complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Southwest Amarillo.

Officials said it happened today around 2:24 p.m. at the Granite Apartments.

Amarillo Police said two women answered a knock at the door. They said the two male suspects forced their way in and demanded money.

Police said the two women were able to get to the bedroom and lock the door.

The suspects left the scene before police got there.

Police said one of the women was treated for minor injuries related to being assaulted at the scene.

No money or property was taken from the apartment.

The incident is still under investigation.

