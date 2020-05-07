Amarillo Police investigating aggravated assault involving an SUV allegedly hitting man on bike

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating an aggravated assault involving an SUV allegedly hitting a man on a bike.

It happened at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 on the 2200 block of Coulter.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses told police the driver of the SUV was arguing with a woman when a man on the bike rode by. Police said words were exchanged between the two men and the cyclist rode off to another part of the parking lot.

Police said the driver of the SUV and woman separated and got in their respective vehicles. That is when police said the man drove towards and hit the cyclist.

Officers said they were able to get a license plate number and found the suspect, age 19, at a home on Harmony St. Police said the vehicle was photographed and the suspect was interviewed.

A report was made, but police told us the cyclist didn’t want to press charges, so no arrest was made.

This case is still being investigated by police.

