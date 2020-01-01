Amarillo Police investigating after video of officer appearing to kick K9 posted on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has released a statement regarding the circulation of a video involving an APD officer and a canine.

Police officials said they were made aware of the video today, which they said appeared to show one of their officers kick his canine.

APD said they want the public to know they take all incidents involving their officers seriously and are investigating the incident.

Facebook post and video of K9. https://t.co/z3gold5hPF — Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) January 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: