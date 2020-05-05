Amarillo Police investigating after possible skeletal remains found in lake bed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating after possible skeletal remains were found in a lake bed in north Amarillo.

APD said detectives were called to Amarillo Lake, southwest of Amarillo Blvd. and North Hughes St. to investigate the possible remains in the lake bed.

Detectives are still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

