Amarillo Police identify person found dead in north Amarillo this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released the identity of the person found dead this morning in north Amarillo.

Police have identified them as Tomas Mateo, 32.

This morning, APD got the call of a person lying on the ground on the 900 block of N. Johnson.

When officers first arrived, they said they thought Mateo had been shot, but after further investigation, the cause of death is unknown.

The APD homicide unit and CSI were called to the scene for investigation.

This case is being investigated by the Homicide unit of the APD.

