Amarillo Police investigating after a juvenile is shot in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile in north Amarillo.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3900 block of Paradise Ave.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called on a sick person lying in the road. As officers were responding, updates came in saying the victim had possibly been shot.

Police said a juvenile male was found in the street at the location with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told that the suspect was also a juvenile male.

APD said the juvenile believed to be the suspect has been detained.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

