AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile in north Amarillo.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3900 block of Paradise Ave.
According to Amarillo Police, officers were called on a sick person lying in the road. As officers were responding, updates came in saying the victim had possibly been shot.
Police said a juvenile male was found in the street at the location with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were told that the suspect was also a juvenile male.
APD said the juvenile believed to be the suspect has been detained.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Everyday Heroes: Welcome Pardner
- Amarillo Police investigating after a juvenile is shot in north Amarillo
- Florida lawmakers celebrate space launch return to the state
- CDC says there’s no evidence of virus spread in pools
- Parents’ brain activity sync with time spent together