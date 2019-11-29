Amarillo Police investigating after 7 injured in shooting in North Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early Friday morning, Amarillo Police responded to the Hogg Penn after hours club at 2650 Dumas Drive on a shooting.

Officials say a 41-year-old female was shot and taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Officers located several spent shell casings in the club, but could not get a description of who was shooting.

While investigating the scene of the shooting, six other victims were taken to local hospitals by private rides. In total, four adult females ages 41, 19, 35, and 22, and three adult males ages 34, 40, and 27, were identified as victims of this incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers mobile P3 app.

