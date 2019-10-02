Amarillo Police investigating after 19-year-old shot during home invasion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Police continue to investigate a Tuesday morning home invasion shooting on the 2900 block of S. Pittsburg.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old male was found laying in a yard at that location, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he had caught several males wearing masks breaking into his house and chased them out.

One of the suspects fired shots, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.