Amarillo Police investigating a burglary at Amarillo College building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating after two suspects burglarized a building on the Amarillo College main campus on Friday, May 8th.

Officials say the suspects were able to leave with various audio/visual equipment and hand tools.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymous with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

