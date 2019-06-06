Amarillo Police increase reward for murder suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: Amarillo Police Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is 24-year-old Matthew Dillon Jones.

Jones is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Murder. He is also wanted out of Randall County for Bond Surrenders for Robbery and Theft of Firearm.

Jones in the wanted in the homicide investigation of Kenee Allynn Griffing. Griffing was found dead in a home on the 3600 block of NE 17th. The original call was a reported medical emergency (cardiac call).

Jones is 5'06" tall, 130lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Matthew's location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $500.