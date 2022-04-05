AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department’s Motorcycle Unit recently announced a civilian motorcycle safety training scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Amarillo Fire Department’s training center.

The cost will be $25 per person and the event is limited to the first 20 people who sign up, according to a post on the city of Amarillo’s Facebook page.

For more information about the motorcycle training, visit the department’s website or email Lieutenant Wade Pennington at wade.pennington@amarillo.gov.