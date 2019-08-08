Amarillo Police: Hoot’s Pub stabbing suspect arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police arrested 23-year-old April Woods in connection to the July 24 early morning stabbing at Hoot’s Pub.

Woods is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon by the 47th District Attorney’s Office.  Woods was already in jail on an unrelated charge and the charge

Officials say on July 24 at 2:24 a.m., Amarillo Police responded to a large fight in the parking lot of Hoot’s Pub. 

When officers arrived, it took several minutes to separate all the subjects involved.  During this time, officers were advised of a stabbing victim, who had been transported by a private vehicle to an area hospital. 

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the area hospital.

