Amarillo police department increasing patrol for the 4th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Friday news release, the Amarillo Police Department will have extra officers on the road Friday through Sunday to focus on impaired drivers.

Officials say July 4th is recognized as one of the deadliest holidays on our roadways. On average there is an alcohol-related crash in Texas every 20 minutes.

The extra enforcement was funded by a STEP grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Police advise drivers to make plans for a sober driver if they plan to drink.

