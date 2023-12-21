AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department held its 101st academy graduation, swearing in seven officers.

According to Sgt. Casey Ogden, the officers completed 32 weeks of training meeting the requirements from the State of Texas, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, and Amarillo Police Department.

“The state of Texas and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement dictates the bare minimum training of what they need and that’s 42 separate courses and about 720 hours of training of what you would think, driving and firearms and crisis intervention, de-escalation,” said Ogden.”

Ogden continued, “Then at the Amarillo Police Department we put a little extra on them. So, we can send them to the field with about 1200 hours of training. So, they can be equipped and have all the skills that they’re going to have the day they graduate instead of learning those skills on the field.”

Officer Isiah Minnieweather graduated from the 101st Academy after retiring from the United States Marine Corp. Minnieweather shared he has always wanted to help people and was able to use some military experience to help with police academy training.

“It’s just something seeing someone, I want to help them and being in the military and being a police officer, they fit those descriptions,” said Minnieweather. “The training itself really did help me from the military from this. There’s also a lot of other things you have to take in consideration with the police because I can’t always apply everything I learned in the military, to what I’m going do out in the field, with the public.”

Officer Sean Rogers also graduated from the 101st Academy and shared it was a difficult journey and he would tell other recruits to focus on the end goal.

“Don’t get tunnel vision and just show up the next day,” said Rogers.

Now that the officers have been sworn in they will continue their training with field training orientation.

“Tomorrow, they come right back to work,” said Ogden. “They have field training orientation and some of them actually go into the field tomorrow night. They’ve got four very long months riding with a field training officer to learn everything they can possibly learn. So, we ensure that they’re safe to do their jobs, and they’re capable of helping and protecting the citizens of Amarillo.”

Sgt. Ogden went through the 77th academy and said it means a lot to be a part of the department that trains officers who once didn’t know a lot about law enforcement to now being able to protect the city.

“It means a lot to be a part of that, to give to the officers that gave to me and provide for the next generations.”