AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Summer has begun, and with summer comes vacations and travel.

Amarillo Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Carla Burr said that summertime is the time for people to enjoy themselves and take that needed vacation, but there are a few safety precautions they should take.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Make sure that you have a full tank of gas when you start. Make sure you know your route and stops along the way. I know people travel at night because there is less traffic but if you do that make sure you get plenty of sleep the night before,” said Burr.

Burr said that a common mistake that people make during road trips is leaving their cars on while they go into the store. She goes on to say that although many think they will be in the store for a few minutes that is all it takes.

“It is going to be hot, one thing a lot of people don’t think about unless it happens to you. You don’t think about it. I know getting into a hot car is miserable but it’s better than not having a car to get into. So, don’t leave your car running ever for any reason,” said Burr.

She talked more about some precautions that you can take before staying the night while traveling.

“Like Airbnb, there are ratings to check to see if it is a safe place to stay. They have to be verified. There are all kinds of safety precautions set into place. People give ratings and tell if it is not clean or if this person has been inappropriate or things like that. So read those before you make a reservation at a place,” she said.

Burr said that before you travel to a new city or country a good safety tip is to reach out to local law enforcement. She added that reaching out to law enforcement will give you a better idea of the crime that is taking place and how to be safe while spending time there.

Burr said another safety tip to practice is to post pictures from your travels on social media once you are home.