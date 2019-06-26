Amarillo Police: Counterfeit money being passed at garage sales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police are warning residents of counterfeit money being passed at local garage sales.

Officials say over the weekend, a series of counterfeit 20’s were used at a neighborhood garage sale. The suspects were a white female, age 30-40 and a hispanic male, mid 40’s, in an older white Dodge truck.

If you are planning on having a garage sale this summer, make sure to protect yourself by knowing what a real $20 bill looks like.

This is a website you can go to and it shows you exactly what to look for to detect if money is counterfeit or not. 

