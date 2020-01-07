Amarillo Police Chief named ‘sole finalist’ for Plano Police Chief position

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain has been named the sole finalist for police chief in Plano.

APD Sgt. Carla Burr confirmed Chief Drain had applied for the position.

Before working for APD, Chief Drain worked as assistant police chief in Plano.

Chief Drain was named interim chief for APD back in June 2016 and was named permanent chief three months later.

Plano city officials told us Chief Drain was named as the sole finalist for their police chief and met with Plano City Council members today.

