Amarillo Police: Call non-emergency crime reporting line when necessary

The Amarillo Police Department says they’re expecting a rise in calls this summer and say you could experience longer wait times.

All calls are put in order when they come in but APD says that in-progress criminal offenses and emergency calls are dispatched before delayed criminal offense calls.

Corporal Jeb Hilton with Amarillo Police says that there are resources their department provides that can help out both sides when it comes to reporting an emergency and non-emergency cases.

Corporal Hilton says, “We do allow online reporting so you can go online to the Amarillo Police Department’s website and you can make a report online for several different offenses. If this is something that is not an in-progress call and it’s not an emergency call, you can report this yourself either by phone report or calling the non-emergency number or you can do it online yourself without ever having to call and wait for an officer.”

The non-emergency crime reporting number is 806-378-3038

Link to Amarillo Police Department’s online reporting site – https://amarillo.gov/departments/public-safety-and-organizational-services/police/reports/online-reporting