Amarillo Police asking for information in 19-year-old cold case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are asking for any information that could help solve a 19-year-old cold case.

Amarillo Police said 24-year-old Shamika Scott was found dead in a room at the Wagon Wheel Motel in Amarillo on June 9, 2000.

During the initial investigation, the case was ruled a homicide.

Investigatigators told us they have spoken with a number of people, but details from those interviews have not yet led to evidence that could solve this case.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is asking anyone who may have any information to call them at 378-9468.