AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are asking for help locating Ronald Pierce Daniels, 61.

Courtesy: APD

According to APD, his family last heard from him in Amarillo this week.

Police said he was traveling from Las Vegas to Florida on this motorcycle. The license plate on the motorcycle is FL MIIX73.

If anyone has seen him, please contact the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or 378-4251.