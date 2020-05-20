Amarillo Police asking for help finding missing person

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 69-year-old.

Police said Cris Robertson Shaw was last seen around the apartment complex at 4302 SW 52st on Tuesday, May 19.

He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and dark blue jeans.

Shaw is described as being 5’8” tall and weighing 142 lbs. He has blue eyes with longer grey hair.

If you have any information contact the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center at 378-3038.

