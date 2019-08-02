Amarillo Police arrest Hit and Run suspect after foot chase

Suspect arrested after a hit and run accident at Tascosa Road and Plum Creek

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police arrested 30-year-old Colby Lee Rayburn after he hit two vehicles near Tascosa Road and Plum Creek and fled the scene.

During the initial callout, police were told Rayburn was possibly armed with a gun.

Officials say a victim followed Rayburn but lost the suspect near Westcliff Parkway.

Officers observed Rayburn walking in the 500 block of Tascosa Road. The suspect ran by the Happy State Bank building and into the lobby of the Amarillo National Bank, where officers took him into custody at 11:41 AM.

Rayburn was found to have a warrant for a Parole Violation with the original charge of robbery.

Rayburn was arrested for his warrant.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.