Amarillo Police Appreciation walk held in Downton Amarillo to show support for APD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than 100 people showed up for an appreciation walk held for the Amarillo Police Department Friday, June, 26.

The crowd held signs that read “support our police,” “thanks for your service,”and “our cops are tops.”

One participant says they felt this walk was needed to show that officers have support from the community.



“In our community they take care of us. I don’t know about other communities but we really appreciate what they do for us here. This is our city and we want to show our support for our city and our police department,” Rodney Lilly, a participant, stated.

The walk was held downtown right outside of the Amarillo Police Department.