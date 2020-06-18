Amarillo Police address video of arrest posted on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released information explaining a video they said is circulating on social media of an early morning arrest.

It happened around 12:43 a.m. on Wednesday morning near 10th and North Tyler.

According to Amarillo Police, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, and as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver drove off, leading to a chase.

Police said the vehicle ran several stop signs at a high rate of speed, and the officer stopped the chase to “decrease the hazard to the public.”

Officials said a vehicle registration check led officers to the 1000 block of N. Hayes where the same driver was found getting out of the car.

APD said officers attempted to arrest the driver, a 57-year-old woman, for evading arrest. Police told us the woman was “uncooperative and refused to be handcuffed.”

Amarillo Police said, “The officers used physical force to take the female to the ground as she continued to resist arrest.”

Police said the suspect at one point hit an officer in the face.

Officers said they were able to handcuff the suspect and restrain her on the ground for about two and a half minutes as she continued to struggle.

The officers called for an ambulance to evaluate the suspect for injuries. APD officials told us she was put in an upright position but refused to walk to a patrol car and was carried by the officers. Police said she calmed down in the car and was evaluated by paramedics.

The suspect was booked into the Potter County Jail for Evading in a Motor Vehicle. She was also charged with resisting arrest.

Police told us neither the suspect nor the officers received any significant injuries during this arrest.

Police told MyHighPlains.com the department has been notified of at least one partial video of this incident that was posted to social media. They are asking anyone who witnessed or who has a video of the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 806-378-9402.

APD said a comprehensive review will be carried out, and that reports and evidence in this case, including body cam video, have already been presented to both the Potter County Attorney’s Office and the 47th District Attorney’s office.

