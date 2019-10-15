Amarillo Police address Halloween candy safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Halloween is still a couple of weeks away but it is never too early for parents to start thinking about Halloween safety.

We hear it every year—check your Halloween candy because it could be unsafe.

“Whether it’s something that’s been tampered with or could possibly be laced with some kind of a drug, whatever it is, it’s time for parents to start paying more attention to the things that their children are bringing home,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton of the Amarillo Police Department.

Cpl. Hilton said while it is not normal to find something wrong with your child’s Halloween candy, it does happen occasionally.

“Almost every year, we see something where a candy bar has a piece of wire stuck in it, or something like that,” Cpl. Hilton said. “So, definitely be on the lookout for something of that nature. “

However, he said it is not likely that someone is lacing your child’s Halloween candy with drugs.

“Drug dealers are in the market to make money. They’re not here to give out drugs to just random people. So, I don’t think that even with the things we’ve found lately that look like they could be kid-friendly, there’s really not a market for children who don’t have any money,” Cpl. Hilton added.

He said it is more likely to be an accident if your child comes into contact with drugs.

“There are parents that we have here in town that are drug users,” Cpl. Hilton said. “So if it’s laying around and a child was to find it and then take it to school, and give it to somebody else, would be an instance where you would see concern of that happening.”

He said parents should take precautions, though, when it comes to trick-or-treating.

“Always check the packaging. If it’s something that looks like it’s been opened, or if it’s something that wasn’t pre-packaged, I would definitely have some kind of a concern about that,” Cpl. Hilton said. “But look it over, make sure that nothing’s been kind of stuck back together and even if you have to open things and check it before you give it to your child, that might be worth the extra time to do that.”