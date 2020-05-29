AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have confirmed that the boy in north Amarillo on Wednesday night has died.
According to police, the victim was 7 years old.
APD said the other person has been identified, but cannot be charged with a crime because they are under the age of 10 years old.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 on the 3900 block of Paradise Ave.
According to Amarillo Police, officers were called on a sick person lying in the road. As officers were responding, updates came in saying the victim had possibly been shot.
Police said the 7-year-old was found in the street at the location with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police told us Texas law does not allow for anyone under the age of 10 years old to be held criminally responsible for a crime.
Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit continues the investigation into this incident.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Trump meets with CEOs to discuss how to safely reopen economy
- Amarillo Police: 7-year-old shooting victim has died
- Chicago mayor says ‘F you’ to Trump over tweet encouraging shooting George Floyd protesters
- Texas mom left 3-month-old twins alone with two other children to get her hair done, authorities say
- After Floyd’s death, black lawmakers call for federal antilynching law