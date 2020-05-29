Amarillo Police: 7-year-old shooting victim has died

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have confirmed that the boy in north Amarillo on Wednesday night has died.

According to police, the victim was 7 years old.

APD said the other person has been identified, but cannot be charged with a crime because they are under the age of 10 years old.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 on the 3900 block of Paradise Ave.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called on a sick person lying in the road. As officers were responding, updates came in saying the victim had possibly been shot.

Police said the 7-year-old was found in the street at the location with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police told us Texas law does not allow for anyone under the age of 10 years old to be held criminally responsible for a crime.

Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit continues the investigation into this incident.

