Amarillo Police: 15-year-old dies after Monday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in west Amarillo.
It happened around 10:11 p.m. on Monday, April 27 on the 5500 block of Everett Ave. Police said they were called to the area on a shooting.
When officers got there, they said they found Adrianna Leshay Martin, 15, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
Martin was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Martin died Wednesday.
The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Homicide at 806-378-9468. If you want to remain anonymous, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
