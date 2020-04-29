Amarillo Police: 15-year-old dies after Monday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in west Amarillo.

It happened around 10:11 p.m. on Monday, April 27 on the 5500 block of Everett Ave. Police said they were called to the area on a shooting.

When officers got there, they said they found Adrianna Leshay Martin, 15, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Martin was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Martin died Wednesday.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Homicide at 806-378-9468. If you want to remain anonymous, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

