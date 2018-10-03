Amarillo Pilot Takes Flight at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

An Amarillo woman is taking her love for aviation to the skies of New Mexico.

Later this week, Sharon Hartshorn will be flying in her 14th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The fiesta is in its 46th year. Hundreds of balloon pilots from around the world converge on Albuquerque to take over the skies. Thousands of spectators will join them.

“It’s amazing,” Hartshorn gushed. “It is absolutely amazing. Honestly, my first time ever flying Ballon Fiesta, my first flight, I was petrified. Just terrified because I was flying with 800 other balloons. But actually, it’s amazing.

With hundreds of other pilots in the sky at the same time, Hartshorn said, to spectators the event might seem chaotic when in reality it’s expertly crafted.

“Imagine driving in rush hour traffic but in three dimensions,” Hartshorn explained. “And nobody can really steer, because we go with the wind. The only control you really have is up or down. Everyone is going with the wind. But you have to keep an eye on every direction; including below you and making sure there is no balloon coming up at you.”

Hartshorn describes the nine-day fiesta as ‘exhausting’ but says it is something she puts on her calendar year-after-year.