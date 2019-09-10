Amarillo Physicians to Begin Serving in TMA Leadership Positions

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three Amarillo physicians will begin new terms of service in Texas Medical Association (TMA) leadership positions, during this week’s TMA Fall Conference.

TMA leaders appoint or elect TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees. They are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.

Evelyn D. Sbar, MD, a family physician in practice for 18 years, will begin serving a three-year term on TMA’s Council on Medical Education. The council coordinates TMA’s medical education activities, studies Texas’ physician workforce trends, accredits continuing medical education programs, and monitors physician licensure and credentialing.

Gerad A. Troutman, MD, an emergency medicine physician in practice for nine years, begins a new three-year term on TMA’s Council on Health Care Quality. The council establishes policy on topics surrounding quality improvement, such as performance-based measurements and value-based payment programs, and educates physicians about federal and state incentives to improve patient care. It also advocates for fair and sound quality improvement initiatives.

Rodney B. Young, MD, a family physician in practice for 19 years, begins a new three-year term on TMA’s Council on Socioeconomics. The council makes recommendations related to the socioeconomic aspects of medical care and regulations that affect physicians and their patients. Dr. Young also was reappointed to serve as a consultant to TMA’s Council on Medical Education. (Please see Dr. Sbar’s entry above for a description of the council’s charge.)

All the physicians are members of the Potter-Randall County Medical Society.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing nearly 53,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.