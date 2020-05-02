AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 2, showed 82 new cases in Potter County, as well as 14 new cases in Randall County.
The 96 new cases make for a total of 1036 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 131 recoveries for the two counties, 67 in Potter and 64 in Randall.
There has been a total of 12 deaths between the two counties, nine in Potter, and three in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:20 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|13
|–
|–
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|34
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|363
|5
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|766
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|270
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|172
|2
|56
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,874
|24
|386
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo PHD confirms 96 new cases of COVID-19
- BREAKING: Vice President to send surge strike force to Amarillo
- 34 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County
- Kentucky Derby is postponed until September, but “Kentucky Turtle Derby” is today
- Northwest Arkansas boy battling cancer beats COVID-19
