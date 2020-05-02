Amarillo PHD confirms 96 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 2, showed 82 new cases in Potter County, as well as 14 new cases in Randall County.

The 96 new cases make for a total of 1036 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 131 recoveries for the two counties, 67 in Potter and 64 in Randall.

There has been a total of 12 deaths between the two counties, nine in Potter, and three in Randall.

You can check out more on what the Amarillo’s plans are regarding its COVID-19 hotspots by clicking here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:20 p.m. on May 2, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 13 – – Briscoe 1 – – Carson 2 – – Castro 15 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 – 2 Deaf Smith 34 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 58 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 14 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 363 5 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 766 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 270 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 172 2 56 Union 3 – – Wheeler 8 – 1 TOTAL 1,874 24 386

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

More from MyHighPlains.com: