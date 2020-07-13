Amarillo PHD confirms 68 new cases of COVID-19; 47 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, July 13, showed 68 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 47 new recoveries.

The report card showed those eight new cases in Potter County and 60 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,161 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 18 new recoveries in Potter County and 29 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,642 recoveries for the two counties—2,797 in Potter and 845 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:52 p.m. on July 13, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 2 Carson 10 – 6 Castro 120 1 65 Childress 7 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 4 1 4 Curry 251 1 71 Dallam 124 1 82 Deaf Smith 409 17 259 Donley 32 – 27 Gray 133 4 108 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 5 – 5 Hansford 35 2 24 Hartley 61 3 28 Hemphill 20 – 6 Hutchinson 73 – 54 Lipscomb 11 – 9 Moore 916 15 868 Ochiltree 63 2 51 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 236 8 164 Potter 3,056 39 2,797 Quay 16 1 3 Randall 1105 7 8145 Roberts 6 – 3 Roosevelt 79 1 37 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 53 1 34 Texas 1,006 6 986 Union 8 – 3 Wheeler 20 – 16 TOTAL 7,950 113 6,640

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: