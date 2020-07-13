Amarillo PHD confirms 68 new cases of COVID-19; 47 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, July 13, showed 68 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 47 new recoveries.
The report card showed those eight new cases in Potter County and 60 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,161 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 18 new recoveries in Potter County and 29 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,642 recoveries for the two counties—2,797 in Potter and 845 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:52 p.m. on July 13, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|2
|Carson
|10
|–
|6
|Castro
|120
|1
|65
|Childress
|7
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|4
|1
|4
|Curry
|251
|1
|71
|Dallam
|124
|1
|82
|Deaf Smith
|409
|17
|259
|Donley
|32
|–
|27
|Gray
|133
|4
|108
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|5
|Hansford
|35
|2
|24
|Hartley
|61
|3
|28
|Hemphill
|20
|–
|6
|Hutchinson
|73
|–
|54
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|9
|Moore
|916
|15
|868
|Ochiltree
|63
|2
|51
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|236
|8
|164
|Potter
|3,056
|39
|2,797
|Quay
|16
|1
|3
|Randall
|1105
|7
|8145
|Roberts
|6
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|79
|1
|37
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|53
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,006
|6
|986
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|20
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|7,950
|113
|6,640
