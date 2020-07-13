Amarillo PHD confirms 68 new cases of COVID-19; 47 recoveries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, July 13, showed 68 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 47 new recoveries.

The report card showed those eight new cases in Potter County and 60 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,161 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 18 new recoveries in Potter County and 29 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,642 recoveries for the two counties—2,797 in Potter and 845 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:52 p.m. on July 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe912
Carson106
Castro120165
Childress77
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle414
Curry251171
Dallam124182
Deaf Smith40917259
Donley3227
Gray1334108
Hall211
Hardeman55
Hansford35224
Hartley61328
Hemphill206
Hutchinson7354
Lipscomb119
Moore91615868
Ochiltree63251
Oldham413
Parmer2368164
Potter3,056392,797
Quay1613
Randall110578145
Roberts63
Roosevelt79137
Sherman3430
Swisher53134
Texas1,0066986
Union83
Wheeler2016
TOTAL7,9501136,640
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss