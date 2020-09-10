Amarillo PHD confirms 62 new cases of COVID-19; 45 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, September 10, showed 62 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 45 new recoveries.

The report card showed 33 new cases in Potter County and 29 new cases for Randall for a total of 6,639 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 28 new recoveries in Potter County and 17 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 5,940 recoveries for the two counties—3,904 in Potter and 2,036 in Randall.

There have been a total of 90 deaths between the two counties, 55 in Potter, and 35 in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:07 p.m. on September 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 11 Beaver 44 – 44 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 17 Castro 239 4 211 Childress 60 – 49 Cimarron 16 – 14 Collingsworth 17 – 14 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 713 5 362 Dallam 224 4 203 Deaf Smith 967 20 913 Donley 57 1 50 Gray 264 5 248 Hall 16 1 14 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 105 3 91 Hartley 114 4 105 Hemphill 72 – 54 Hutchinson 154 4 135 Lipscomb 26 – 22 Moore 1,126 19 1,080 Ochiltree 113 4 97 Oldham 16 1 13 Parmer 393 7 364 Potter 4,244 55 3,904 Quay 65 2 44 Randall 2,395 35 2,036 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 214 3 109 Sherman 58 – 50 Swisher 96 3 85 Texas 1,279 7 1,150 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 42 TOTAL 13,248 191 11,602

