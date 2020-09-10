Amarillo PHD confirms 62 new cases of COVID-19; 45 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, September 10, showed 62 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 45 new recoveries.
The report card showed 33 new cases in Potter County and 29 new cases for Randall for a total of 6,639 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 28 new recoveries in Potter County and 17 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 5,940 recoveries for the two counties—3,904 in Potter and 2,036 in Randall.
There have been a total of 90 deaths between the two counties, 55 in Potter, and 35 in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:07 p.m. on September 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|11
|Beaver
|44
|–
|44
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|17
|Castro
|239
|4
|211
|Childress
|60
|–
|49
|Cimarron
|16
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|17
|–
|14
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|713
|5
|362
|Dallam
|224
|4
|203
|Deaf Smith
|967
|20
|913
|Donley
|57
|1
|50
|Gray
|264
|5
|248
|Hall
|16
|1
|14
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|105
|3
|91
|Hartley
|114
|4
|105
|Hemphill
|72
|–
|54
|Hutchinson
|154
|4
|135
|Lipscomb
|26
|–
|22
|Moore
|1,126
|19
|1,080
|Ochiltree
|113
|4
|97
|Oldham
|16
|1
|13
|Parmer
|393
|7
|364
|Potter
|4,244
|55
|3,904
|Quay
|65
|2
|44
|Randall
|2,395
|35
|2,036
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|214
|3
|109
|Sherman
|58
|–
|50
|Swisher
|96
|3
|85
|Texas
|1,279
|7
|1,150
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|42
|TOTAL
|13,248
|191
|11,602
