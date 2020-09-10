Amarillo PHD confirms 62 new cases of COVID-19; 45 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, September 10, showed 62 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 45 new recoveries.

The report card showed 33 new cases in Potter County and 29 new cases for Randall for a total of 6,639 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 28 new recoveries in Potter County and 17 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 5,940 recoveries for the two counties—3,904 in Potter and 2,036 in Randall.

There have been a total of 90 deaths between the two counties, 55 in Potter, and 35 in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:07 p.m. on September 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1111
Beaver4444
Briscoe12111
Carson1717
Castro2394211
Childress6049
Cimarron1614
Collingsworth1714
Cottle18217
Curry7135362
Dallam2244203
Deaf Smith96720913
Donley57150
Gray2645248
Hall16114
Hardeman2222
Hansford105391
Hartley1144105
Hemphill7254
Hutchinson1544135
Lipscomb2622
Moore1,126191,080
Ochiltree113497
Oldham16113
Parmer3937364
Potter4,244553,904
Quay65244
Randall2,395352,036
Roberts87
Roosevelt2143109
Sherman5850
Swisher96385
Texas1,27971,150
Union31214
Wheeler4242
TOTAL13,24819111,602
