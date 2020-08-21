Amarillo PHD confirms 59 new cases of COVID-19; 49 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, August 21, showed 59 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 49 new recoveries.

The report card showed 27 new cases in Potter County and 32 new cases for Randall for a total of 5,970 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 25 new recoveries in Potter County and 24 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 5,6389 recoveries for the two counties—3,632 in Potter and 1,757 in Randall.

There have been a total of 81 deaths between the two counties, 51 in Potter, and 30 in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:03 p.m. on August 21, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 9 – 8 Beaver 40 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 13 Castro 210 4 175 Childress 53 – 31 Cimarron 14 – 2 Collingsworth 16 – 7 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 619 3 231 Dallam 203 3 188 Deaf Smith 881 19 709 Donley 50 1 43 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 15 1 7 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 99 2 54 Hartley 106 4 89 Hemphill 48 – 42 Hutchinson 137 3 112 Lipscomb 22 – 14 Moore 1,100 15 1,003 Ochiltree 101 2 82 Oldham 15 1 11 Parmer 366 7 303 Potter 3,928 51 3,632 Quay 58 1 18 Randall 2,042 30 1,757 Roberts 6 – 7 Roosevelt 185 1 65 Sherman 47 – 40 Swisher 87 3 74 Texas 1,090 7 1,061 Union 31 2 10 Wheeler 40 – 31 TOTAL 11,938 168 10,131

