Amarillo PHD confirms 59 new cases of COVID-19; 49 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, August 21, showed 59 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 49 new recoveries.

The report card showed 27 new cases in Potter County and 32 new cases for Randall for a total of 5,970 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 25 new recoveries in Potter County and 24 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 5,6389 recoveries for the two counties—3,632 in Potter and 1,757 in Randall.

There have been a total of 81 deaths between the two counties, 51 in Potter, and 30 in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:03 p.m. on August 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong98
Beaver4039
Briscoe12110
Carson1713
Castro2104175
Childress5331
Cimarron142
Collingsworth167
Cottle18217
Curry6193231
Dallam2033188
Deaf Smith88119709
Donley50143
Gray2515225
Hall1517
Hardeman2222
Hansford99254
Hartley106489
Hemphill4842
Hutchinson1373112
Lipscomb2214
Moore1,100151,003
Ochiltree101282
Oldham15111
Parmer3667303
Potter3,928513,632
Quay58118
Randall2,042301,757
Roberts67
Roosevelt185165
Sherman4740
Swisher87374
Texas1,09071,061
Union31210
Wheeler4031
TOTAL11,93816810,131
