Amarillo PHD confirms 59 new cases of COVID-19; 49 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, August 21, showed 59 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 49 new recoveries.
The report card showed 27 new cases in Potter County and 32 new cases for Randall for a total of 5,970 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 25 new recoveries in Potter County and 24 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 5,6389 recoveries for the two counties—3,632 in Potter and 1,757 in Randall.
There have been a total of 81 deaths between the two counties, 51 in Potter, and 30 in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:03 p.m. on August 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|9
|–
|8
|Beaver
|40
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|13
|Castro
|210
|4
|175
|Childress
|53
|–
|31
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|2
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|7
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|619
|3
|231
|Dallam
|203
|3
|188
|Deaf Smith
|881
|19
|709
|Donley
|50
|1
|43
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|15
|1
|7
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|99
|2
|54
|Hartley
|106
|4
|89
|Hemphill
|48
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|137
|3
|112
|Lipscomb
|22
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,100
|15
|1,003
|Ochiltree
|101
|2
|82
|Oldham
|15
|1
|11
|Parmer
|366
|7
|303
|Potter
|3,928
|51
|3,632
|Quay
|58
|1
|18
|Randall
|2,042
|30
|1,757
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|185
|1
|65
|Sherman
|47
|–
|40
|Swisher
|87
|3
|74
|Texas
|1,090
|7
|1,061
|Union
|31
|2
|10
|Wheeler
|40
|–
|31
|TOTAL
|11,938
|168
|10,131
